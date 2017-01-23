Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor’s Girlfriend Lovingly Zings His Criminal Past: 'You Stole My Heart Like You Stole Sunglasses'

Jax Taylor is accustomed to taking heat for his questionable choices, but he really felt the burn on his last birthday.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, the bartender–turned–reality TV star is roasted by his friends as he turns 37, and many of the evening’s slings and arrows center on his arrest for thoughtlessly stealing a pair of sunglasses for girlfriend Brittany Cartwright when the SUR crew vacationed in Hawaii for Taylor’s 2015 birthday celebration.

“So, Mr. Jax Taylor, what do I wish for you for your birthday?” asks boss Lisa Vanderpump. After cheekily referencing Taylor’s habit of pinching silverware and booze from her restaurant, she jokes, “I’d also like for you to spend more time behind my bar than you do behind bars.”

But it’s Cartwright who really drops the hammer while emceeing the festivities, teasing to her love: “You stole my heart just like you stole me the pair of sunglasses.”

Watch the rest of the clip to see how Taylor’s pals put the screws to him over his promiscuous past and the rumors about whether he had a “homosexual affair” with an older man during his early days modeling in Miami. To his credit, Taylor takes it all on the chin — maybe literally as he says at the end of the roast, “I can’t feel my teeth!”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.