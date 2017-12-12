Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Reveals How He & Brittany Cartwright 'Weathered' His Infidelity

After coming clean about the fact that he cheated on Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor is revealing how the couple worked through it — and why they’re doing better than ever.

PEOPLE Now caught up with the Vanderpump Rules star after Monday’s explosive episode, in which he finally confessed to cheating on his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years by sleeping with former SUR employee Faith Stowers.

While Taylor, 38, said he’s feeling a “little rough” after having to relive the nightmare eight months after it happened, he’s “more concerned about Brittany and making sure she’s okay.”

“We’ve kind of weathered the storm,” he explained. “We’re still going through it … [but] we’re in a great place now — probably better than we’ve ever been. I can say the last eight months have been better than when we first started dating. But yeah, it’s never good to watch this again. My main concern is that Brittany’s okay and making sure she’s getting through this. It sucks. You can run me through the dirt, but I just don’t want her to be hurt.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Taylor revealed that he’s been seeing a life coach in Hollywood to work through his issues.

“I’m taking the steps that are needed, and it’s one of those things where I failed, but I keep trying again,” he said. “As long as I’m trying and I’m trying to better myself, that’s all that matters to me. As long as Brittany sees that I’m doing better and I want to move forward and I want to be serious about us, that’s all she cares about. And at the end of the day, this is between Brittany and I. I mean, yes, my life’s on TV, but at the end of the day, she makes the final decision. So people can say what they want.”

WATCH: Jax Taylor Admits He’s Seeing a Life Coach

As for whether he still plans on getting down on one knee for Cartwright, 28?

“Absolutely,” he said. “Probably sooner than later. I’m just kind of figuring out how I want to do things. I want to make it really special and romantic for her.”

Taylor also said Cartwright has also been a major source of support while his dad undergoes a second round of treatment for cancer.

“It sucks. Cancer just really sucks,” he said. “It’s rough, because my father is kind of like my rock — he’s my best friend, and seeing him go through this is just awful.”

But “Brittany has been nothing short of amazing with this,” he said. “She’s been there for me.”

WATCH: Jax Taylor Talks Regrets & Life in the Public Eye

And while going through hardship in the public eye hasn’t been easy, Taylor doesn’t regret his decision to put his life on TV.

“I regret the decisions I make. At the end of the day, I make my own decisions, I’m the one that chose to do all these things, but do I regret doing the show? Absolutely not,” he said. “It’s been a blessing. Lisa Vanderpump‘s been nothing but amazing to all of us.”

“I put my life out there,” he added. “I signed up for a reality show. I don’t pick and choose what I want to talk about, it’s all out there, whether you like it or you don’t. But it’s real, and that’s what it is.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.