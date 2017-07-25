Bad Boy at the Barn! Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Tackles Down-and-Dirty Farmhand Work

As the saying goes, you can take the boy out of the city, but you can’t take the city out of the boy.

In Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming spin-off Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, the Bravo hit’s No. 1 bad boy Jax Taylor heads with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright to her family’s Kentucky farm — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek that shows just how far the urbanite is being taken out of his element.

While Cartwright stays inside, her grandmother, nicknamed “Mamaw,” shows Taylor the ropes of farm life. Suffice it to say, things don’t go smoothly for the Los Angeles bartender.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, personal space. Oh no,” Taylor, 38, says — to a horse — as he hops over a fence to flee at one point. Of course Mamaw stands off to the side and chuckles at his struggle.

In another scene, Mamaw asks Taylor to give the animals some hay, but Taylor is more intent on calling out with a sassy “haaaaaay!” Mamaw is not amused.

Taylor draws a parallel between his relationship with Brittany’s grandma and that with his boss back home in California.

“I think my relationship with Mamaw is equivalent to my relationship with Lisa Vanderpump,” he says. “She’s the queen of the farm — or, in animal terms, she’s the bull.”

While the two have a cordial relationship in this new clip, PEOPLE’s exclusive First Look from April showed some rather heated exchanges, with Mamaw questioning when Taylor is going to propose to her granddaughter.

He comments they are going in the right direction, and she snaps back: “You’ve been in the right direction for almost two years.”

But in the sneak peek, Brittany chats with her mom and shares that, while they went through a rough patch, Taylor is “doing a lot better.”

And it’s clear that Taylor is, in fact, working to adapt to farm life with some hands-on work. That said, amid feeding chickens and shoveling horse manure, he still tries to bring his city swag to farm life. He earned Mamaw’s stamp of approval for his for his hat, boots and overalls — but he couldn’t help but “go one strap on the overalls.”

“I gotta bring a little fashion to the farm,” he says.

Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky premieres on Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.