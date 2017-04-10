Hollywood Goes Heartland: Check Out the First Look at Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor's Spin-Off

From La La Land to the Bluegrass State!

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at Vanderpump Rules‘ new spin-off: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, which follows Sur bartender Jax Taylor as he visits Kentucky with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

Amid down-home antics (coyote hunting, anybody?), it’s no surprise the drama kicks up really quickly as Taylor clashes with the local culture and is confronted for his volatile, “controlling” ways by his love’s family and friends.

The 37-year-old, who’s never been married, faces especially intense questioning from Cartwright’s grandmother, who wants to know when he’s going to pop the question.

Taylor tells the pair are “headed in the right direction,” but she fires back, “You’ve been headed in the right direction for almost two years.”

A fiery spirit clearly runs in the family as Cartwright herself calls her boyfriend an arrogant and delusional “old man.”

FROM COINAGE: Wedding Etiquette Isn’t Hard, But Just in Case, Here Are Eight Tips

Even after all this, Taylor recently told PEOPLE Now the couple were “starting to talk about [marriage] a little bit.” Let’s just hope Cartwright, 28, isn’t hoping for a hometown wedding — it doesn’t seem like Taylor has made any friends in Kentucky.

Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky premieres this summer on Bravo.