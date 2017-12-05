Jax Taylor has no time for the haters.

After the bombshell accusation that he cheated on his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright came to light on the explosive season premiere of Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo star took to Instagram to issue a stern warning to his followers: If you leave a negative comment on one of his posts, you’ll be blocked.

“Your choice,” he wrote. “No one cares what you say and no one will see it. You wanna be cool for two seconds be my guest.”

Your choice no one cares what you say and no one will see it. You wanna be cool for two seconds be my guest. A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

On Monday’s season premiere, former SUR employee Faith Stowers — who previously appeared on Vanderpump‘s fourth season — began spreading the word that she hooked up with Taylor after he left Cartwright in Kentucky in their spinoff’s finale.

According to Stowers, since leaving SUR, she’s been working as the live-in caretaker of a 95-year-old woman. Taylor reached out to her on Twitter, she says, and came to that house, where they had unprotected sex in front of the sleeping elderly woman.

Brittany Cartwright (left) and Jax Taylor Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

Taylor, 38, denied the affair, but news of his alleged indiscretion spread, eventually reaching his girlfriend, who promised to “go f—ing insane” if it’s true.

One person who’s not convinced Taylor could ever be 100 percent faithful? His ex-girlfriend and fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder.

“It might be a lost cause … right now,” she told PEOPLE Now on Monday of her ex’s ability to be monogamous.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.