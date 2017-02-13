An Apology Years in the Making: Jax Taylor Tearfully Makes Amends for Torturing Ex Stassi Schroeder

Exes Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder have overcome years of hurting each other, but are they finally ready to make amends and move on?

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder forces Taylor to take the final step that will give her closure: apologize for compulsively lying and cheating on her repeatedly (including getting another woman pregnant during a wild weekend in Las Vegas).

Taylor’s current girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, is on hand to witness the tear-soaked exchange. And while it’s certainly awkward, fans of the show will knows that the former womanizer has made huge strides toward owning his past since beginning his relationship with Cartwright.

In fact, Cartwright has been known to put her once wayward ex through the paces, teasing him at a roast for his 37th birthday by saying, “You stole my heart just like you stole me the pair of sunglasses.”

But now it looks like Taylor is getting his life on track once and for all, as Schroeder tells him: “You could release yourself, you could just say, ‘I’m so sorry.’ ”

And so he does, tears streaming as he acknowledges that, during their relationship: “I was a cheater, I was a liar, I was a stealer. I was everything that nobody should want to be around. … I did a lot of bad things.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.