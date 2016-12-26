Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy Posts Tribute to Godfather George Michael

Vanderpump Rules cast member James Kennedy is mourning the loss of George Michael, his godfather, who was found dead in his bed on Sunday.

When Kennedy learned about Michael’s death, he took to Instagram — sharing a throwback photo of the two during a Christmas celebration from Kennedy’s childhood.

“Rest In Peace George,” Kennedy wrote Monday. “I’m heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years, I can’t believe this has happened, please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise I love you.”

“I can’t believe this has happened, watch over me in heaven God father,” he later wrote on Twitter. “Love you.”

Kennedy then shared a picture of his father and Michael, 53.

“Dad and Yog…,” Kennedy wrote, reminding fans that “God takes angels when he needs them.”

“Thank you all for your messages,” he added. “Bless you all. Dad, I’ll be with you soon and can’t wait I love you.”

Michael was close friends for many years with Kennedy’s dad, Andros Georgiou, though the two men later had a falling out, which Georgiou detailed in his autobiography, Rock: The Luckiest Man In Pop. They never reconciled before Michael’s death — a fact Georgiou had worried about in a letter to Michael that he described in 2012.

“The last thing I would ever want is for one of us to be standing over the other’s grave, wishing he had mended the nonsense that destroyed us,” he told The Sun.

It appears their split also affected Kennedy, though it doesn’t seem to have changed the way the SUR employee and DJ felt about his godfather.

Last year, he even wished Michael a happy birthday, sharing a photo of the two on Twitter and writing “Happy Birthday Uncle @GeorgeMichael. I know it’s been a long time, [you’re] in my prayers. See u soon one day I hope.”

Michael never had children of his own and previously told The Independent that he was “too embarrassing” to be a dad.

“I’ve got godchildren,” Michael said. “Thank God I didn’t have children — can you imagine being George Michael’s son or daughter? I don’t think having Elton as your dad would be as embarrassing as having George Michael as your father.”