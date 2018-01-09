Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Reveals She Was in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship

Tom Sandoval has mentioned his dry spell with Ariana Madix throughout this season of Vanderpump Rules. And in Monday’s episode, we hear her side of why they haven’t had sex in months: She’s still dealing with a personal demon that wrecked her self-esteem and body image.

The revelation comes during a shopping trip with newly reinstated SUR hostess Lala Kent. After buying matching baby pink denim jackets, Ariana opens up to her friend.

“I don’t want anyone touching my vagina, pretty much ever. I’m uncomfortable with my vagina,” she admits. “I was in a really mentally and emotionally abusive relationship where I was told my vagina was disgusting, and my cellulite, and, ‘Why do you wear that?’ And, ‘Why don’t you dress like this?’ And ‘How come you don’t look like those girls?’ And those things don’t go away.”

Tom Schwartz and Ariana Madix Bravo

As she explains in a confessional, “I’ve always had these issues with my self-esteem, with my body, these things from my past. And when Tom and I started dating, I think the newness of it was just so exciting, I kind of just didn’t hear it in my own head. And then as the relationship matured and grew, that real stuff from my past has just developed into this huge monster that now takes up a big space in my head.”

RELATED VIDEO: Stassi Schroeder Says Jax Taylor ‘Might Be a Lost Cause’

It’s unclear if Tom knows about Ariana’s issues, but Lala offers some simple advice: Look in the mirror every morning and tell your body how much you love it.

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are trying to move past his blacked out make-out session with another woman and spar over how much he should party on these boys nights that always seem to end with one of the guys cheating on their significant other. He’s in the dog house — literally — with Lisa Vanderpump, too. She scolds him at her pup rescue center/grooming palace, angry at how he’s treating Katie and concerned for their new venture, TomTom.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Bravo

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz at their wedding Gina & Ryan Photography

“Schwartzy nearly woke up without a wife,” Lisa says. “Well, next time it will be without a business partner.”

Katie and Lala are cool, but Katie’s pissed at Scheana Marie for blabbing that she joked about Lala’s boyfriend, so she claims that Scheana’s seemingly perfect new man Rob — he owns a flashy pad in Beverly Hills, so one can’t help but wonder if she’s eyeing a crossover to Real Housewives — allegedly kissed a hostess at a bar.

Rob Valletta and Scheana Marie Rich Fury/Getty Images for Circle 8 Productions

Scheana insists it’s “bulls—” though, and thinks Katie’s just trying distract everyone from her own marital problems. But where there’s smoke, there may be fire: Scheana and Rob split in October.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Later, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright — still grappling with his fling with Faith Stowers — put on a brave face and host a housewarming party, which no one thinks is a good idea. Schwartz dutifully avoids shots and everyone seems to be getting along until James Kennedy and Lala reveal they have an audio recording of Jax allegedly telling Faith that he’s “never going to marry” Brittany.

“He’s a despicable human being, and he doesn’t deserve to have any woman, at all,” Lala says. “Especially a woman like Brittany.”

Lala and Ariana grab Brittany and play the recording, and she erupts, kicking Jax out of their apartment.

Ariana Madix (left) and Brittany Cartwright Bravo

Brittany Cartwright Bravo

What’s actually on this smoking gun recording? We’ll have to wait until next week.

Oh, and the guys painted super creepy but amazingly accurate portraits of one another. Here’s a rendering of Sandoval to haunt your dreams.

Tom Schwartz holding a painting of Tom Sandoval Bravo

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.