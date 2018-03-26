Vanderpump Rules' LaLa Kent's Bedtime Ritual Involves Drinking Milk from an Actual Baby Bottle

Michele Corriston
March 26, 2018 10:00 AM

The men of Vanderpump Rules freely admit to suffering from Peter Pan syndrome, but they’re not the only ones who haven’t quite grown up.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Monday’s episode, Lala Kent and Scheana Marie share a hotel room during the group’s trip to Mexico for Jax Taylor‘s birthday — and Scheana learns something … quirky about her pal’s nighttime routine.

“What are you doing? You’re taking forever,” Scheana, 32, calls out from her bed, where she’s snuggled up with a frog stuffed animal.

“I’m making my baba,” Lala, replies simply, leaving Scheana baffled.

That’s right: the sexy SUR hostess is preparing a baby bottle filled with milk for bedtime.

“I’m on a very low dose of my anti-anxiety medication, so when I do feel like my heart’s beating a little fast, I need my baba, and I put warm milk and honey in it,” she explains to the camera. “It soothes me, like I’m a baby.”

Hey, no judgment — this season especially, LaLa’s our queen, and we but her humble servants.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

 

