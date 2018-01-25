Vampire Diaries Star Steven McQueen Is Engaged to Model Alexandra Silva

Aurelie Corinthios
January 25, 2018 12:06 PM

Jeremy is off the market! Vampire Diaries alum Steven R. McQueen is engaged.

The actor — who is named after his grandfather, famed screen star Steve McQueen — announced the news Thursday on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding hands while sharing a kiss with his fiancée, model Alexandra Silva — and giving fans a glimpse at Silva’s new engagement ring.

“She said yes,” he captioned the post.

She said yes

A post shared by @ steven_r_mcqueen on

Silva reposted the photo on her own Instagram account, gushing, “My best friend, love of my life…YES, yes yes a million times over.”

McQueen and Silva have been dating for over a year. He made their relationship Instagram-official in late 2016, sharing a photo of the two hitting the slopes in December.

🎿

A post shared by @ steven_r_mcqueen on

Since then, the couple has documented much of their relationship on social media, including several road trips they’ve taken together, and their time spent building homes in Nicaragua.

Rv trips are awesome (until you spill the septic tank)

A post shared by @ steven_r_mcqueen on

Road tripping 🏍🏁🇺🇸

A post shared by @ steven_r_mcqueen on

Fams on the #EastCoast 🐶🌊

A post shared by Allie Silva 🦁 (@alexandra.k.silva) on

McQueen is best known for playing Jeremy Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries from 2009-15. He has also starred in Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. 

