Vampire Diaries Cast Shares Emotional Photos as Filming Wraps

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.
After eight years, countless ships, and more blood bags than you could count, The Vampire Diaries has come to an end. The show, which films in Atlanta, is officially wrapping, with Wednesday serving as its final day of filming. And you know that that means: Tears … and cake.
Some of the cast and crew have taken to social media to share some of their final moments in Mystic Falls.
But the tears aren’t over yet. Original star Nina Dobrev will be returning for the show’s concluding episode — not a huge surprise to true fans, but good news regardless.
Back in 2015, showrunner Julie Plec told Entertainment Weekly: “Nina has always said that if there’s something for her to do in the series finale that she will be there to do it. When she left, she said, ‘I want to see this character to its end at the end of the show, so I can’t wait to come back and put her to bed again.’ ”
So fair warning to TVD fans: You might be wise to keep your tissues handy.
The Vampire Diaries airs Friday (8 p.m. ET) on The CW.