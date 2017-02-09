Vampire Diaries Cast Shares Emotional Photos as Filming Wraps

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

After eight years, countless ships, and more blood bags than you could count, The Vampire Diaries has come to an end. The show, which films in Atlanta, is officially wrapping, with Wednesday serving as its final day of filming. And you know that that means: Tears … and cake.

Some of the cast and crew have taken to social media to share some of their final moments in Mystic Falls.

That's a wrap. Thank you #TVDFamily for the love, the passion & the friendship. Eternally grateful. #tvdforever pic.twitter.com/mM2RcuvQQx — Julie Plec (@julieplec) February 9, 2017

#tvdforever A video posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:58am PST

The show has one more scene left to shoot, and we say goodbye. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) February 9, 2017

Well, kids…

That's a wrap for Alaric! Thank you supporting us along this crazy journey. It's been a real honor. I love you all! — Matthew Davis (@ImMatthew_Davis) February 8, 2017

No wonder she wanted to come hang on mommy's last day… #tvdforever A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Getting ready for my last shot… Love you guys!!! A video posted by Matthew Davis (@immatthewdavis) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

But the tears aren’t over yet. Original star Nina Dobrev will be returning for the show’s concluding episode — not a huge surprise to true fans, but good news regardless.

Back in 2015, showrunner Julie Plec told Entertainment Weekly: “Nina has always said that if there’s something for her to do in the series finale that she will be there to do it. When she left, she said, ‘I want to see this character to its end at the end of the show, so I can’t wait to come back and put her to bed again.’ ”

So fair warning to TVD fans: You might be wise to keep your tissues handy.

The Vampire Diaries airs Friday (8 p.m. ET) on The CW.