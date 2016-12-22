Valerie Fairman: Inside Her Troubled Years Since 16 and Pregnant

Before Valerie Fairman died Wednesday at the age of 23, the 16 and Pregnant star had had a tough couple of years since appearing on the MTV reality series.

While on the show, then-15-year-old Fairman had regular fights with boyfriend Matt, including one noteworthy argument when she had to convince him he was the father to her child, Nevaeh Lynn, now 7. Aside from her tumultuous relationship on the show, she also struggle with substance abuse.

In 2011, Fairman was arrested for allegedly beating up her adoptive mother which caused her to suffer a broken vertebra, according to a local newspaper at the time. She was reportedly charged and held for a few days at Chester County Youth Center.

Fairman was later arrested in late 2012 for a handful of other crimes which included three misdemeanors and three felonies. She served 52 days in jail and was given probation, which she violated, prompting a warrant was issued for her arrest in 2014. She was reportedly sentenced to 22 months in prison, according to multiple reports, but served less than two months.

In February 2015, Fairman was arrested for prostitution after cops spotted her streetwalking in New Castle, Delaware. At the time, she allegedly offered to perform a sexual act on an undercover officer in exchange for money.

Just last week she was busted for resisting arrest and providing false ID to law enforcement and attempted to run from cops before they subdued her, reports TMZ.

Before Fairman’s death, she had checked into five different rehab treatment facilities during the last 5 years (most recently just a few months ago), according to TMZ, only to relapse again and again.

Fairman was found unresponsive at a friend’s house in a locked bathroom Wednesday.

An MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE: “We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”