Val Chmerkovskiy Turns PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party into Date Night with His ‘Girl’ Jenna Johnson

Maksim Chmerkovskiy isn’t the only family member to find love on Dancing with the Stars.

After the ballroom’s bad boy married fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd, with whom he shares son Shai Aleksander, his younger brother Val Chmerkovskiy shared that his relationship with DWTS troupe member Jenna Johnson has gotten serious.

At PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party presented by Maybelline New York at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the duo hit the dance floor together. An onlooker says Val had his arm around Johnson all evening and introduced her to friends as “my girl.”

Val, 31, and Johnson, 23, have been dating off and on for the past two years, but their romance seems to have taken a more serious turn in recent months. The pro, who is paired with ESPN personality Victoria Arlen for season 25 of the competition show, revealed in August that he’s “in love.”

PEOPLE’s special issue, 25 Seasons of Dancing with the Stars, is available now.

“Is that what it’s called, the wedding bug?” he told The Insider following his brother’s nuptials. “Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is? You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.”

The DWTS cast members both expressed their affection for each other recently with cuddly photos posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

Johnson first shared a sweet picture of the pair with their arms intertwined while sitting side-by-side on a restaurant patio bench on July 30. “Because he takes care of me when I’m sicker than a dog 😷🤧🤒,” she captioned the image.

so proud of mah lady. selfie stick and all. 👑#wcweveryday A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

One day later on Aug. 1, Val posted a lovey-dovey image of the pair in front of the Eiffel Tower during their recent trip to France, in which he kisses Johnson’s forehead. “So proud of mah lady. selfie stick and all. 👑#wcweveryday,” the DWTS pro wrote on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Could DWTS Pro’s Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Walk Down the Aisle Soon?

The younger Chmerkovskiy brother also recently bragged about his girlfriend’s contribution to the ABC reality show.

“Jenna is a huge asset to the show,” he told reporters after a recent episode. “I think she’s an incredible talent. I’m a huge fan. I think she’s the best girl here, so I’m excited to see her here.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.