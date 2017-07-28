Oh No He Didn't! DWTS Star Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Throwback of Questionable High School Style

Val Chmerkovskiy‘s style has come a long way since high school.

The Dancing with the Stars veteran, who now has his own fashion line, Instagrammed his high school yearbook picture, and it begs the oh-so relatable question, “What was I thinking?!”

In the photo, a 15-year-old Chmerkovskiy does the classic lean-back pose and sports a black tank top with the word “Pimp” front and centered in bold letters.

#itwasnteasyouttherefora #iwascoolthoiswear #tbt A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Showing remorse for his actions, he made the caption: “we all make mistakes…but no mistake was greater than that of the 15yo me deciding to compose this fashion statement for my 10th grade yearbook picture.”

Chmerkovskiy, now 31, has absolutely redeemed himself in the fashion world. In 2013, he launched VALENTIN, his streetwear brand, and collaborated this year with stylist Nicole Volynets Gamer to launch the line VALENTÍNNÌCOLE.

And of course Chmerkovskiy has also brought his sense of style to the dance floor, regularly appearing in dashing outfits on DWTS. Throughout his career on the show, he has won the coveted Mirrorball twice: in seasons 20 and 23 with partners Rumer Willis and Laurie Hernandez, respectively.

Dancing with the Stars return for its 25th season Sept. 18 on ABC.