Val Chmerkovskiy Gets 'Jealous' Watching Girlfriend Jenna Johnson with Other Dance Partners

It’s not easy for Val Chmerkovskiy to watch his girlfriend Jenna Johnson hit the ballroom floor with other men.

“It’s hard,” the Dancing with the Stars pro told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “The type of person I am, I mean, I’m fairly jealous. I mean, look, I have all these emotions, you know.”

“I’m not perfect,” he continued. “But I have to check myself and be fair and say, like, … how can I hold this against her if I’m in the same situation? And I would never want to compromise my artistry, you know, because I wouldn’t want to make my significant other feel uncomfortable.”

“This is part of the new chapter in my life,” he added. “It takes some sacrifice to have a healthy relationship. And, you know, you gotta be willing to make those sacrifices and I’m definitely willing to make certain sacrifices to make it work.”

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Eric Charbonneau/LeStudio

Chmerkovskiy, 31, and Johnson, 23, have been dating off and on for over two years, but their romance has taken a more serious turn in recent months.

RELATED VIDEO: Confess Sesh – Brothers Edition! Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Reveal Which One Got Arrested as a Kid!

In December, Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE he developed a case of baby fever after his brother Maks welcomed a son, Shai Aleksander, with his wife Peta Murgatroyd in January 2017.

RELATED: Val Chmerkovskiy on His Upcoming Memoir and Brother Maks — ‘I Owe a Lot of My Life to Him’

“Unfortunately, she doesn’t,” he joked of Johnson. “No she does, she does. I think she would love to be a mother, but she also has so many incredible things going on in her life and I would feel very selfish to interrupt them for nine months.”

“Definitely soon,” he said of his hopes of starting a family. “Hopefully, right?”