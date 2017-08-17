Dancing with the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy: 'I'm in Love' with Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy is a man in love.

Weeks after taking a trip to Europe with girlfriend Jenna Johnson, the Dancing with the Stars pro is opening up about his romance with his fellow DWTS castmate.

On Wednesday evening, Chmerkovskiy, 31, attended the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in Los Angeles, where he spoke with The Insider about witnessing older brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy tie the knot with Peta Murgatroyd this summer.

“It was beautiful,” he said of the couple’s nuptials. “I’m happy for them. I’m happy that Peta is now officially a Chmerkovskiy and I officially have a sister.”

After standing beside them on their special day, is Chmerkovskiy now ready to wed?

“Is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?” he shared. “You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.”

WATCH: Val Chmerkovskiy Rating His Shirtless DWTS Moments Is Basically the Best Thing Ever

Although the dancing duo has been dating off and on for the past two years, their romance seems to have taken a more serious turn in recent months.

Just one day apart, the DWTS cast members both expressed their affection for each other recently with cuddly photos posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

Johnson, 23, first shared a sweet picture of the pair with their arms intertwined while sitting side-by-side on a restaurant patio bench on July 30. “Because he takes care of me when I’m sicker than a dog 😷🤧🤒,” she captioned the image.

A day later on Aug. 1, Chmerkovskiy posted a lovey-dovey image of the pair in front of the Eiffel Tower during their recent trip to France, in which he kisses Johnson’s forehead. “So proud of mah lady. selfie stick and all. 👑#wcweveryday,” the DWTS pro wrote on Instagram.