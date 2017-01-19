Celebrity
They're Seriously Smitten: Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy's Cutest Couple Pics
Rose and Chmerkovskiy have been seeing hearts since meeting on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars
1 of 9
NEW BEAU
Rose, who was partnered with Chmerkovskiy's brother Maksim on Dancing with the Stars, first sparked relationship rumors at her October birthday party when she was spotted getting flirty with the smooth-moving hunk.
2 of 9
SCARES & SWOONS
The pair got handsy while partying together over Halloween weekend.
3 of 9
HAND-IN-HAND
Rose and Chmerkovskiy looked smitten as they held hands during an L.A. date night, shortly before a source told PEOPLE "They’re solid and in a good place."
4 of 9
REASON TO SMILE
The duo posted matching Instagram pics in December. Chmerkovskiy kept the caption simple with an apt red rose emoji, while Rose wrote "Him" along with a heart.
5 of 9
KISS MY MISS
Rose posted an unabashed P.D.A photo with the caption "My Love" in January.
6 of 9
ENDLESS AFFECTION
In January, the ballroom pro shared a cute photo of his lady love along with his new favorite emoji: a red rose.
7 of 9
COURTSIDE CUDDLES
Chmerkovskiy cuddled up to Rose as they watched the Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks in N.Y.C. in January.
8 of 9
GOOD SPORTS
During the game, the kiss cam caught the happy couple, who obliged with a sweet cheek smooch. "Why is he so cute tho," Rose captioned an Instagram video of the moment.
9 of 9
