They're Seriously Smitten: Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy's Cutest Couple Pics

Rose and Chmerkovskiy have been seeing hearts since meeting on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars 

By @lydsprice

Amber Rose/Instagram

NEW BEAU 

Rose, who was partnered with Chmerkovskiy's brother Maksim on Dancing with the Stars, first sparked relationship rumors at her October birthday party when she was spotted getting flirty with the smooth-moving hunk. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMPr2_wDbeE/

SCARES & SWOONS

The pair got handsy while partying together over Halloween weekend. 

Photographer Group/Splash News Online
Photographer Group/Splash News Online

HAND-IN-HAND 

Rose and Chmerkovskiy looked smitten as they held hands during an L.A. date night, shortly before a source told PEOPLE "They’re solid and in a good place."

Source Amber Rose/Instagram

REASON TO SMILE 

The duo posted matching Instagram pics in December. Chmerkovskiy kept the caption simple with an apt red rose emoji, while Rose wrote "Him" along with a heart. 

Amber Rose/Instagram

KISS MY MISS 

Rose posted an unabashed P.D.A photo with the caption "My Love" in January. 

Val Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

ENDLESS AFFECTION 

In January, the ballroom pro shared a cute photo of his lady love along with his new favorite emoji: a red rose. 

James Devaney/GC Images

COURTSIDE CUDDLES

Chmerkovskiy cuddled up to Rose as they watched the Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks in N.Y.C. in January. 

Amber Rose/Instagram

GOOD SPORTS

During the game, the kiss cam caught the happy couple, who obliged with a sweet cheek smooch. "Why is he so cute tho," Rose captioned an Instagram video of the moment. 

Amber Rose/Twitter

FLAUNTING FLIRTS 

Rose showed off her passion via a steamy photo from an N.Y.C. date night with Chmerkovskiy in January.

