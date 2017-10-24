Usher and Anthony Anderson Face Off in an Epic Rap Battle on Drop The Mic

Did he really just say that?

In an exclusive clip of TBS’s Drop The Mic, singer Usher and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson go face to face in an explosive (and somewhat hilarious!) rap battle.

First up, Anderson.

“Usher has a had a little problem with most women, a problem I mean he breaks up a tradition. I know it’s hard to hear but I have a burning question, how’d you get caught cheating and call it a confession,” he raps.

Usher’s response?

“Anthony Anderson, the star of Black-ish, this supposed to be a celebrity battle, I got catfished. You lost weight yeah you’re body is fleek, Tracee must be happy she carries you every week.”

Burn!

The late-night comedy series, created by James Corden and hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, will feature celeb including the Backstreet Boys vs. Charlie Puth, Niecy Nash vs. Cedric The Entertainer, Danielle Fishel vs. Jonathan Lipnicki and Jason Derulo vs. Liam Payne.

“The show is really fun and different,” Baldwin exclusively tells PEOPLE. “I think people are going to see the guests that come on in a very different kind of way. People are definitely putting themselves out there. Fans are going to be shocked! I’ve been super impressed by everyone who’s been on so far. Everyone knows it’s all in good fun!

Drop The Mic premieres Tuesday at 10:30 p.m ET on TBS.