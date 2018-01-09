'Let's Get This Sausage Party Started!' Fists Fly and Panties Drop in UnREAL Season 3 Trailer

Lifetime’s critically acclaimed Bachelor-skewering drama series UnREAL is back for its third season, and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive premiere of its first official trailer.

Stars Shiri Appleby and Emmy nominee Constance Zimmer are once again leading the charge as producers Rachel and Quinn — the dynamic, destructive duo orchestrating all the action behind the scenes of the fictional dating competition show Everlasting, which serves as the backdrop for UnREAL‘s very real drama.

New to the action this year is suitress Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald of Masters of Sex fame), a Silicon Valley mogul who doesn’t appear to play Rachel and Quinn’s games.

“From this moment forward, the only rules are the rules that I make” Serena says at one point in the trailer, telling Rachel, “I don’t trust you as far as I can punt you.”

Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby Lifetime

Of course, that doesn’t stop Quinn.

“If she’s not feeling it, we make her feel it,” she shoots back after Rachel worries “she’s smart, we can’t handle her the same way.”

Among the tricks up Quinn’s sleeve? Sex, drugs and all sorts of emotional manipulation.

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor‘s Bibiana and Krystal Fight Over Arie Luyendyk Jr.: ‘And Mic Drop!’

There’s also an array of abs to fawn over, thanks to the sea of studs pining for Serena’s heart (including Peep Show‘s Bart Edwards, Chicago Med‘s Alex Hernandez, Aboriginal Heart‘s Adam Demos and Russia’s former Bachelor Alex Sparrow).

“Let’s get this sausage party started,” Quinn declares before the men start punching one another and strutting around the Everlasting compound in teeny-tiny Speedos.

“Aaand, panty drop!” she says, closing out the clip.

UnREAL season 3 premieres Feb. 26 (10 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.