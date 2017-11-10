Teen Unprepared to Have a Child Gets Emotional in TLC's Unexpected

Unexpected, a new six-episode TLC series, documents the lives of three teen couples who are unprepared to have a child, and the parents and grandparents who step in to help. In a twist, the moms-to-be were also born to teenage mothers.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the series premiere on Sunday, Lexus, 15, has a candid conversation with her mom Kelsey — who was pregnant with Lexus when she was 15 —about how Kelsey never wanted her daughter to follow in her footsteps.

“I can relate to everything she’s feeling,”says Kelsey, 31. “Because I was 15 and pregnant with her. I’ve experienced everything she’s going through — with her. But I never wanted that for Lexus. Ever.”

“But I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” Lexus replies.

“You would never want your child to experience it though,” Kelsey adds.

“When your daughter sits that and looks at you to tell you she is pregnant, you just have so many emotions that go through your mind,” Kelsey continues. “It is very hard. You know, [your] feelings [go] from anger to disappointment to shame to sadness, to I mean, every kind of emotion that you could ever imagine, you feel. It just runs through you.”

Unexpected premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.