Kimmy's Going to College! See the New Season 3 Trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Schmidt’s going down once again this spring with the arrival of season 3 of Netflix’s most bingeable sitcom, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In the new trailer for the third season of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s comedy, the drama picks up with Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) completing her GED and looking toward the next step — college! — provided she can figure out where to go, how to pay for it, and what college even means for a girl who spent her 20s locked in an underground doomsday cult.

Fortunately, Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) is on hand to help Kimmy with her divorce from the Reverend (Jon Hamm), while landlady Lillian (Carol Kane) and roommate Titus (Tituss Burgess) are both reexamining their supposedly happy relationships from season 2. Cue Titus’s Lemonade parody.

The trailer also teases cameos from folks Daveed Diggs and Josh Charles, who are just some of the season’s exciting guest stars (including but not limited to Laura Dern). Plus, the network dropped a whole bunch of colorful key art for you to peruse/pin/convert into stickers for your Trapper-Keeper.