Beyoncé (and Comedy!) Fans, You Won't Want to Miss Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

No matter what Kimmy Schmidt does, she can’t seem to escape her past — you know, those 15 years she was held prisoner in a bunker.

Effervescent Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) starts season 3 of beloved off-the-wall comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt by celebrating her GED graduation and looking forward to college — until she receives divorce papers from her kidnapper.

She’s frustrated by the reminder of her tragic upbringing, but fans will rejoice in the return of the Reverend (a demented Jon Hamm) via prison phone calls. Meanwhile, Kimmy’s supporting band of narcissists — virtuosos Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane — continue to shine as they strive for self-improvement.

But this new batch of episodes is most worth watching for guest stars including Laura Dern and Amy Sedaris — well, and Burgess channeling a bat-wielding Beyoncé from Lemonade.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3 hits Netflix on Friday.