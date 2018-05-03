Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Is a Working Girl Now! See the First Look of Season 4

It looks like season 4 will be a little of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt meets The Mary Tyler Moore Show!

Ahead of the May 30 premiere, PEOPLE has the first look of Ellie Kemper‘s character, who will be focused on navigating a workplace for the first time ever. (After all, she did try her hand at working at a year-round Christmas store and as an Uber driver.)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix

In the new opening credits, Kimmy makes her way to her first day as the HR manager at start-up company Giztoob as she dances along to a soundtrack of the original song, “Little Girl, Big City” performed by show’s star, Jane Krakowski, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Sam Means.

“Sometimes it feels the world is so wide and you don’t get a second look/ But you’re not alone, you’re just on your own two feet and it’s yours to…took/ Little Girl, Big City! This is the show now,” Krakowski sings.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix

Yuko the Robot is even calling herself “C.H.E.R.Y.L.” now!

RELATED VIDEO: Ellie Kemper Welcomes First Child!

And just as Kimmy is settling in at her desk on the first day on the job, she’s given her first assignment: to fire someone. But surely there’s a Kimmy way to handle that!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix

As seen from the first photos of the upcoming season, Krakowski and Tituss Burgess are back to their hilarious ways.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix

The first half of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 debuts May 30 on Netflix.