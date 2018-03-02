Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's Daughter Maya Is Joining Stranger Things Season 3 Cast

Stranger Things is adding a member of Hollywood royalty to its cast.

For the Netflix series’ upcoming and highly anticipated third season, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke‘s 19-year-old daughter, Maya Thurman-Hawke, has been tapped to play “alternative girl” Robin.

“Maya Thurman-Hawke is headed to Hawkins as Robin, an ‘alternative girl,’ ” the streaming service tweeted. “That is her literal character description so get ready for some angst.”

According to Variety, Maya’s character will discover a secret in Hawkins, Indiana — the fictional town where the sci-fi series is set.

In January, Hawke opened up to PEOPLE about how proud he was of his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Thurman. Maya stars as Jo March in the new BBC adaption of Little Women — a role last played by his old friend and costar Winona Ryder, who also stars in Stranger Things.

From left: Maya Thurman-Hawke and mother Uma Thurman in October 2014 Larry Busacca/Getty

“Words cannot explain,” Hawke told PEOPLE from Cafe Artois at the Sundance Film Festival.

“She was always an artist, writing poems, singing songs. She didn’t discover acting until junior year of high school,” he explained about Maya.

“It’s one of the most amazing moments of my life watching her in Little Women,” Hawke continued. “She didn’t do a good job, she did a great job. To see your child thrive, and to see her thrive at a profession that you have a lot of respect for, that I’ve dedicated my life to, I was so proud of her.”

He was especially pleased seeing her follow in the footsteps of Ryder, who also starred in an adaptation of the novel in 1994 — the same year she costarred with Hawke in the Generation X cult classic Reality Bites.

“Winona in Little Women was astounding, so for me to see my daughter play a part that one of my favorite actresses played, and Katherine Hepburn before her, it’s awesome,” Hawke said.