Ugly Betty Reunion! Find Out Who's Joining America Ferrera on Superstore

A blast from America Ferrera‘s past is popping up on Superstore!

Ferrera’s former Ugly Betty costar Tony Plana will play her character’s father on the NBC sitcom, the actress posted on Instagram Thursday.

“Introducing Amy’s dad on Superstore,” Ferrera captioned a photo of her and Plana.

She continued: “What do you mean that’s weird? Im not following…#alternateTVuniverse #TVdad #worldscollide.”

Using the hashtag #worldscollide,” Ferrera references the fact that Plana played her father on the dramedy Ugly Betty, which ended in 2010 after four seasons.

Plana’s episode of Superstore will air March 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.