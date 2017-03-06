FIRST LOOK: Tyra's Back! Check Out the Fierce America's Next Top Model Finale Judging Panel

Tyra Banks is back!

The original host and creator of America’s Next Top Model is returning for the finale next week, and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal a First Look at the ultra-fierce judging panel that will select the winner. In addition to Banks, the finalists will face the full-time cycle 23 judges: host Rita Ora, supermodel Ashley Graham, stylist Law Roach and Paper magazine creative director Drew Elliott.

Banks, 43, recently handed over the hosting reigns to Ora, 26, for the hit modeling competition series’ revival, though she remains an executive producer.

“I knew of her inside out from being a fan, so when I got to meet her, it was incredible,” Ora previously told PEOPLE of meeting the legendary supermodel. “She has such a huge personality and she’s exactly the same in real life.”

“She’s still very involved in the show and she’s really happy with where it’s going,” added Ora. “I ask a lot of advice from her — I’d be crazy not to. She’s got 15 years of experience!”

On Wednesday’s finale, the three remaining models — Cory Anne, Tatiana and India — will each pose for a potential spread in Paper magazine and hit the runway a final time before one woman is crowned the winner. The winner will score the Paper spread, a one-year talent deal with VH1 and a $100,000 contract with Rimmel London cosmetics. You better smize, ladies!

The America’s Next Top Model cycle 23 finale airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.