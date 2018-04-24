Tyra Banks Says Lindsay Lohan Will Star in Life-Size 2!

It’s (apparently) official: Lindsay Lohan is joining Life-Size 2!

The 31-year-old actress, who played Casey Stuart in the original 2000 Disney Channel movie Life-Size, will be returning for the sequel on Freeform, according to her costar Tyra Banks.

“Everybody wants to ask you about Life-Size 2 and if Lindsay Lohan will be in it,” TV talk show host Steve Harvey asksto Banks in a sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of Steve.

“Lindsay Lohan will,” says Banks, who takes a long pause before exclaiming, “be in Life-Size 2, yes!”

“Yes, I really really want her to,” shares Banks, 44, who will reprise her role as Eve, a doll that comes to life. “We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!”

Banks is also on board as an executive-producer of the TV film, which will premiere in December 2018, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In the sequel, Eve is all grown up, and this time, she’s ready to help a young woman “learn to live and love again,” according to EW. And while she does that, “Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

