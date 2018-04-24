Tyra Banks Says Lindsay Lohan Will Star in Life-Size 2!

It’s (apparently) official: Lindsay Lohan is joining Life-Size 2!

The 31-year-old actress, who played Casey Stuart in the original 2000 Disney Channel movie Life-Size, will be returning for the sequel on Freeform, according to her costar Tyra Banks.

Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan in Life-Size Everett Collection

“Everybody wants to ask you about Life-Size 2 and if Lindsay Lohan will be in it,” TV talk show host Steve Harvey asksto Banks in a sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of Steve.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyra Banks Reveals She Had a Nose Job Early in Her Career

“Lindsay Lohan will,” says Banks, who takes a long pause before exclaiming, “be in Life-Size 2, yes!”

“Yes, I really really want her to,” shares Banks, 44, who will reprise her role as Eve, a doll that comes to life. “We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Banks is also on board as an executive-producer of the TV film, which will premiere in December 2018, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In the sequel, Eve is all grown up, and this time, she’s ready to help a young woman “learn to live and love again,” according to EW. And while she does that, “Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

Steve airs daily (check local listings).