Tyra Banks Splits from Longtime Boyfriend Erik Asla

Tyra Banks and her boyfriend Erik Asla have called it quits, PEOPLE confirms.

Though they kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, the America’s Next Top Model creator and America’s Got Talent host had been dating Asla, a Norwegian photographer, since 2013. The two share 20-month-old son York Banks Asla.

A source tells PEOPLE that Asla has moved out of the former couple’s Los Angeles home.

The two remain friendly and will continue to work together professionally. (Asla is slated to shoot the opening credits of the upcoming cycle of ANTM.)

Banks and Asla welcomed York in January 2016 via gestational surrogate. Banks, 43, had previously been open about her struggles with infertility, revealing that she had undergone IVF procedures in the hopes of conceiving.

“We are so excited for our new baby boy bundle of joy,” Banks told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement after York was born. “The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I’ve shared before. But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father, Erik.”

“As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day,” she continued. “My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms.”

Banks also announced her son’s birth on Instagram, revealing that he has her fingers and “big eyes” and “daddy Erik’s mouth and chin.”

“The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here,” she wrote. “As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”

Page Six broke news of their split.