Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry Says He 'Saw Some Relationship Issues' for Khloé Kardashian

After previously commenting on Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship back in June 2017 when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared on his show, Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry, is now admitting that he did see “some relationship issues” between the new parents.

“Well, I saw some relationship issues, yes, yeah, yeah…,” Henry said during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show on Monday.

“I was sad,” added Henry, 22, after being asked how he felt when the cheating allegations against Thompson came out. “I was sad for her. I mean, the timing is just horrible. I can’t imagine having to go through that.”

Henry went on to say that he hopes he gave Kardashian, 33, “information” at the time that “is helping her navigate.”

“But I think getting the validation… Sometimes having information beforehand can be helpful to help a person navigate it,” he explained. “And I hope that the information I gave her is helping her navigate life right now because she needs the help. She’s an amazing person.”

Jerritt Clark/Getty. Inset: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Last June, Kardashian — who just welcomed daughter, True, with Thompson — appeared on an episode of the Hollywood Medium where she asked Henry what he sees about her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“For you, I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that is reaching its peak, career, is really that area,” he explained to Kardashian in a clip of the episode posted by E! on Friday.

“So one of the challenges that’s coming through is a referral of ultimately being distanced but in a physical sense,” he continued. “What comes through is literally, I’m seeing a clock… and it’s symbolic for basically saying that a schedule, or two people’s schedules, would not be ideal for kind of a cohesive relationship.”

He added: “If we have two individuals who are both very driven, doing their own things, the feeling is, we want to ensure that we have enough time for a relationship to be able to have that.”

“And that can be a challenge if two people are motivated and are not necessarily always together physically with where they’re going. So that can definitely be the case,” admitted Tyler, adding that, “For the current situation, so long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we’re fine.”

However, after the Good American designer revealed that Thompson, 27, lives in Cleveland, Ohio, Henry said that he sees “a lot of travel for this individual.”

“Like to an excessive extent,” he explained. “That I’m kind of almost like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if that would even be reasonable for them to like do this much.'”

“So just remember that I’m saying that because there will be some opportunities,” Henry said, to which the Revenge Body star responded: “Yes, his job is to travel like every other few days” adding that her man is a basketball player.

“Nice,” he replied. “As long as we’re good with all that travel, I’m honestly not seeing anything that I’m immediately concerned about.”

Last Thursday, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed a baby girl. The news followed allegations that Thompson was seen kissing multiple other women with a source calling him “a serial cheater.” (Kardashian and Thompson’s reps did not previously respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

But despite all of the infidelity rumors, another source told PEOPLE that “Khloé really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him.”

“She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal. She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will,” the source said at the time, adding that it “still remains to be seen” whether that’s possible.

On Monday, Kardashian took to social media to share the baby news herself.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a room filled with pink balloons and flowers. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”