Kristin Cavallari just got the reading of a lifetime.

More than two years after the Hills alum’s brother Michael was found dead, she’s receiving a comforting word from him through “Hollywood’s go-to medium” Tyler Henry.

“He didn’t intend to end his life,” Henry, 22, tells Cavallari, 31, in a PEOPLE exclusive Hollywood Medium promo.

“It just f—ing kills me,” a visibly emotional Cavallari says as she covers her face with her hands.

Utah police had been searching for Michael in Utah (beginning Nov. 27, 2015) after his 2014 Honda Civic was found abandoned five miles south of exit 175 on I-70, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Nearly two weeks after he went missing, Michael’s body was found at around 10:30 a.m., three miles from his abandoned car and after an extensive search in the desert outside of Green River.

In November, Cavallari shared an emotional tribute commemorating the two-year anniversary of his death.

“This past week has been hard — it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after Thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea),” she wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of the siblings as children. “We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family. I’ve had some incredible signs from him though — which give me a lot of peace — including one today.”

When Hollywood Medium returns in February, Henry will also sit-down with a numerous celebrities who, like Cavallari, are seeking advice, connection, healing and closure, including Megan Fox, Lucy Hale, Iggy Azalea, Chrissy Metz, Christina El Moussa, Chad Michael Murray, Savannah Chrisley and Erika Jayne.

Both The Real Housewives of New York‘s Luann de Lesseps and Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons will connect with their deceased fathers.

“I can’t believe that I got to talk to my father,” de Lesseps says.

The upcoming season will also feature Tyler Oakley, Giuliana Rancic, La Toya Jackson, Padma Lakshmi, Taye Diggs, David and Rosanna Arquette, Arielle Kebbel, Teresa Giudice, Maddie Ziegler and Brooke Burke- Charvet.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry returns Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on E!