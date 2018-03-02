Love Connection! Tyler Henry Explains How Boyfriend’s Dead Grandfather Played Their Matchmaker

Tyler Henry says he owes his relationship with his boyfriend Clint Godwin to a very unusual source — Godwin’s dead grandfather

“His grandfather passed before we met, very shortly about two weeks,” the Hollywood Medium star tells People Now, adding that because Godwin’s grandfather “kept coming through repeatedly, I took it as a sign to connect with his grandson more and it worked out.”

But even though the pair met because of one of the 22-year-old’s reading, Henry says he and his boyfriend don’t discuss his work when they’re alone together.

“When I go home he doesn’t ask me about readings. We focus on pretty much everything but readings,” he added.

Henry previously opened up to PEOPLE about how one of the goals of his television show is to break down some of the misconceptions people have about mediums and the accuracy of their readings.

“I totally understand skepticism, and I think it’s so important for me to show validation of my readings,” he explained. “That’s a big reason behind all of this — I really feel like there are a lot of misconceptions behind mediums and what we do. I hope to kind of revolutionize and kind of rewrite a lot of what people think of when they think of mediums.”

“I can work with skeptics — cynics are a little bit harder because they already have their mind made up,” he added. “There’s nothing that I’m going to say that’s going to change that. And I also understand that I can’t help everybody. I just try to help the people I can.”