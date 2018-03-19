Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have previously been open about their struggles with mental health, and now they’re giving people an inside look at their diagnoses.

The Teen Mom OG stars, who have been together for over 10 years, appeared on the podcast Voices for Change 2.0 on Saturday to discuss their battles with mental illness with co-hosts Rebecca and Joe Lombardo.

Catelynn, 26, revealed she was recently diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. She went to rehab last November to deal with suicidal thoughts and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

“For me, it’s panic disorder, PTSD — I like to call myself a trauma survivor – and it’s depression, but it’s co-occurring depression or something like that,” Catelynn said. “It surprised me to know that I was diagnosed with PTSD. I was really shocked by it. but it makes a lot of sense too. That’s my newest diagnosis.”

Tyler’s own battles began when he was a child, around the time he was 11 years old and attempted suicide.

“That’s where I first started feeling depressed,” he said, explaining how he was acting out in school. “And, obviously, my dad going in and out of prison all the time. At 11, though, that’s when I attempted suicide and failed. I was on anti-depressants a bit.”

He continued, “I’ve been diagnosed with depression here and there whenever I’ve gone back to therapy and whatnot. Recently, I went to a new place and based on a couple of sessions I had with them, they said, ‘Look, based off a snapshot of your symptoms, we think you may be on the bipolar spectrum as well.’ ”

“That was pretty shocking to figure out, but also it made a lot of sense back to when I was younger,” Tyler, 26, added. “It was weird. But getting back into therapy, I’ve been managing that stuff.”

Tyler revealed he was going to therapy in mid-January, just five days after Catelynn told her followers she was returning to rehab.

“I made it. I made it to my therapist appointment,” Tyler said in a video he shared, which was taken in his car. “Putting in a little self care today, know what I mean? Sometimes you have to put yourself ahead of some other people sometimes in life. Doesn’t mean you don’t love ’em or care about ’em. It just means you love ’em enough to put yourself first so you can be the best ‘you’ you can be.”

In February, it was revealed during a Teen Mom OG episode that Catelynn had suffered the miscarriage of their third child together.

Catelynn returned home from rehab one day before the episode aired, writing on Instagram, “Finally home and it feels so good!”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).