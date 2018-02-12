Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Plagued by Flight Delays as He Tries to Visit Wife Catelynn in Rehab

Tyler Baltierra is running into some unexpected difficulties.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, revealed on Sunday that his flight has gotten cancelled twice while trying to visit wife Catelynn Lowell in Arizona, where she’s currently in rehab for the third time to overcome struggles stemming from childhood trauma.

“It’s been such a long day,” Baltierra told fans Sunday on Snapchat.

Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

“My flight got cancelled two days in a row ,” he continued, “and then it finally works out where I’m about to get on my flight [but] legitly like ten, fifteen minutes from boarding,” when he found out the plane was “being delayed by an hour.”

And because of the delay, Baltierra said he missed his connecting flight in Salt Lake City.

Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

But instead of sitting around and waiting for the next flight, Baltierra said he “got on a plane anyway because I was like screw it, I gotta get out of here. I gotta get somewhere.”

“So here I am stuck in Salt Lake City, Utah,” he continued, adding that even though the airline had stuck him in a “really really crappy ass hotel” it didn’t matter. “As long as I have a pillow and a bed, I’m good,” he added.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Baltierra had previously revealed that the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign has been “crying out” for her mother while she’s been away.

Opening up about an emotional video he shared on Monday, Baltierra responded to a tweet that suggested the reason he broke down was because of cheating allegations that had been brought against him.

“Omg! That wasn’t AT ALL what I was upset about,” Tyler tweeted. “I was upset because it’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away!”

Omg! That wasn’t AT ALL what I was upset about. I was upset because it’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away! https://t.co/XhqmPtDDsa — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 6, 2018

“Sometimes, you just don’t know what to say to your children. I never cry in front of Nova because I don’t want her to feel any of that. You have good days and then you have bad days, and, uh, today is just a bad day,” he said while silently crying in the video on Monday night. “If you’re in that same boat as me, just hang in there and you’re not alone. Talk to somebody.”

The MTV personalities are also the biological parents to daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption in the first season of 16 and Pregnant.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.