Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Talks About His Mental Health in Emotional Post

Tyler Baltierra got candid with fans on Monday night in an emotional Instagram video post.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, wrote in the caption that he had second thoughts about posing the video but changed his mind to further the conversation on mental health.

“I was about to delete this post…then I thought about it more deeply,” he wrote. “If I can at least connect with one person through this & let them know that they aren’t alone in their struggles. It will make being vulnerable worth it #KeepFighting #KeepTalkingMH”

In the video, Baltierra begins to tear up as he talked about how he was feeling.

“Sometimes, you just don’t know what to say to your children. I never cry in front of Nova because I don’t want her to feel any of that. You have good days and then you have bad days, and, uh, today is just a bad day,” he said, silently crying. ” If you’re in that same boat as me, just hang in there and you’re not alone. Talk to somebody.”

This is not the first time Baltierra has been open about his depression battle, in January he told followers he was attending a therapy.

“I made it. I made it to my therapist appointment,” Tyler said in a video, taken in his car. “Putting in a little self-care today, know what I mean? Sometimes you have to put yourself ahead of some other people sometimes in life. Doesn’t mean you don’t love ’em or care about ’em. It just means you love ’em enough to put yourself first so you can be the best ‘you’ you can be.”

Baltierra’s wife, Catelynn, is currently in rehab for the third time to overcome struggles stemming from childhood trauma. She was previously in rehab late last year to overcome suicidal thoughts.

The couple share 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign, and are also the biological parents to Carly, who they placed for adoption in the first season of 16 and Pregnant.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.