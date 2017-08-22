Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Posts Sweet Anniversary Tribute for Wife Catelynn: 'I'm So Lucky to Have Found You'

Tyler Baltierra is celebrating his wedding anniversary with a sweet message for his wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom OG star penned a emotional tribute to his wife of two years.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY babe – we have been together for 12 years & now 2 of those years we have been married,” he captioned a photo shared on Instagram. “I am so lucky to have found you when I did. I love you SO much! #HappyAnniversary.”

The photo included an image of Tyler’s face next to heartwarming words, which are believed to be his wedding vows. “From middle school sweethearts at the tender age of 13 to two teens in a crisis facing the odds together, to becoming parents and building a household together, to playfully goofing around together like children as if no one is watching – all of these things and many more are the reason I want to make a promise to you, a promise that as long as I’m alive you will never be alone you will never questions if you are beautiful, you will never doubt that you are worthy, and you will never wonder if you are loved,” it reads.

“You are my angel, my soulmate, my best friend. I believe you were brought into this world and destined to be loved by me, cherished by me,” the post continues. “I anxiously await to be able to love you forever as my wife.”

In 2015, the couple tied the knot at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan.

The pair were first introduced to audiences in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, when Catelynn became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Carly. The two ultimately decided to give the child up for adoption, but continued to document their post-baby life for MTV’s Teen Mom. The pair welcomed their second child, Novalee Reign (now 2), on New Year’s Day in 2015.

On Saturday, the duo reunited with Carly for the first time in two years and both took to social media to document the event.

“Today was awesome.. seeing my two Little’s play and have fun [heart],” Catelynn tweeted about her daughters. “All I know is she is beautiful, smart, sassy, and TALL!! #blessed #Adoption.”