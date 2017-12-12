Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra will soon be returning home after spending time at an Arizona treatment facility, where she is seeking professional help for her battle with suicidal thoughts.

Her husband, Tyler Baltierra, shared a sweet video of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Novalee Reign on Instagram Monday, telling fans 25-year-old Catelynn will be back home by the end of the week.

“Cate gets out of treatment this Friday & we can’t wait!” he wrote in the caption. “We have been in Arizona for the past two weeks visiting her every Sunday. I have taken a break from everything & chose to really take this time for me & Nova… without her mom around, she needs me & my devoted attention.”

Tyler, 25, continued, “Family always comes first! But when we get back I’m in full swing for @tierrareign & going to be restocking NEW ITEMS! Thanks to all of you for your support! #TierraReign.”

Catelynn revealed she was entering a treatment facility after having suicidal thoughts in mid-November, tweeting out the news in an emotional post.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” she tweeted and added the hashtags “#makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.”

Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2017

Not long after she tweeted, she shared a photo of the tattoo on her forearm that reads in cursive text, “My story isn’t over yet;”

Tyler praised his wife for her bravery and openly expressed his support after she revealed the news.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH,” he tweeted.

Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 17, 2017

Tyler opened up about the heartbreak he felt spending Thanksgiving without his wife, posting an emotional tweet about Catelynn that morning, writing, “it’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her.”

He remained hopeful he and Catelynn will survive the dark days, writing, “We have a strong resilience crafted by our past. We got this.”

On the same day, Catelynn tweeted, “Happy Thanksgiving! Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters!!”

She and Tyler also share 8-year-old daughter Carly, who they placed for adoption in season 1 of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

In March 2016, the reality star entered a treatment facility in Arizona for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of Nova.

“I’m seeking help for myself and my family,” she told MTV News at the time, stressing that her treatment will focus on mental health issues and not drug use. “Thank you to all of my supporters. My family and I would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

Speaking with PEOPLE this past April, Catelynn opened up about her battle with mental health.

“I’m doing very well. Two years out, you know, since birth, so I’m doing — I actually feel really good, I do. I had a panic attack this morning, but I worked through it. It’s just knowing the things that you have to do to work through it. But yeah, I’m doing way better,” she shared.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.