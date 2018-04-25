Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Says He Is Trying 'Natural Remedies' to Treat Bipolar Disorder

Tyler Baltierra is enjoying the great outdoors.

Two days after revealing he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of a stunning landscape.

“So today was pretty rad,” he captioned the shot. “Nature really is the best medicine.”

He also shared a photo of his daugher with wife Catelynn, Novalee Reign, 3, playing in the sand on the beach.

“How did I get this lucky!? I just love this beautiful little soul,” he gushed.

Tyler and Catelynn, both 26, have been together for more than 10 years. Recently, both have been increasingly open about their struggles with mental health.

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma. Tyler revealed his struggles with depression began when he was a child, around the time he was 11 years old and attempted suicide.

On Monday night’s Teen Mom OG reunion, Tyler publicly shared that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder while speaking about how Catelynn’s suicidal thoughts affected him throughout season 7 of the reality series.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even planning on releasing that info, but once Cate mentioned about my recent diagnosis, I figured what the hell!? Like why am I so against telling anyone!?” he tweeted after the episode. “It’s actually been a little easier to digest since I have been talking about it more #KeeptalkingMH.”

He added that his diagnosis is “still so new” to him but that he is doing his best to find ways to take care of himself.

“I’ve been doing nonstop research on the diagnosis, the different remedies to combat the symptoms, & how to better understand it,” he said. “I did refuse medication, but only because I wanted to try all of the natural remedies first. It’s a journey!”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).