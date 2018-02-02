Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Defends His 'Self Care' Following Weight Loss Criticism

Tyler Baltierra is defending his weight loss goals and progress after he received criticism from internet trolls on Twitter.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, received several tweets from people on Twitter who assumed his weight loss would bring pressure to his wife, Catelynn, to lose weight as well. Catelynn, 25, is currently in rehab to overcome childhood trauma.

Responding to the first Twitter user, who claimed she hoped Catelynn “doesn’t get s— for not being like you,” Tyler tweeted, “Why would she ‘get s—’ for that?”

“Another girl asked if it was a ‘good idea’ to lose weight right now because it might make Cates depression/anxiety worse,” he continued. “The only one responsible for managing Cates emotions… is Cate. I have goals too that I refuse to put on the back burner.”

A second user said they thought it was “odd” that Tyler was showing off his progress on Instagram and Twitter while Catelynn was still in rehab.

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“I think it’s odd that by me expressing pride in one of my accomplishments & self care, makes me a bad guy just because my wife is also investing in her self care simultaneously,” he tweeted. “Am I not allowed to pursue self care while she’s gone? Or am I supposed to wallow in self pity?”

Tyler also defended his wife after a third person said Catelynn “holds Tyler back.”

“Absolutely not,” he said. “Correction… NO ONE can hold you back besides YOU! To blame your own iniquities on someone else is unfair. To both you & them.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Baltierra Champions Wife Catelynn as She Enters Treatment

While the father of two may have found the Twitter exchanges exhausting, he told one user that he believed all of his detractors have “free reign to criticize & comment on our lives” since he and Catelynn starred on MTV’s reality show.

“We put ourselves out there for the world to see, flaws & all,” he wrote. “What did we all think was going to happen? All I can do is be as authentic as I can & address whatever I feel is necessary!”

Baltierra said on Wednesday that he had lost about 30 lbs. in almost eight weeks by changing his eating habits.

Instead of calling it a “diet,” the MTV star said he “just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body.”

Earlier this month, he shared before and after photos of himself after losing 26 pounds in five weeks. “26lbs DOWN!!! To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on,” Baltierra wrote in the caption.

He continued with excitement, writing, “But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM! 😂🤣😏👊🏻 #LifestyleChanges #Goals.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.