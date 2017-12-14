Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Ex Tyga Says He 'Needs a Girlfriend' 8 Months After Split

Tyga is looking for love.

While his social media presence is generally filled with videos of him performing at clubs, traveling or spending time with his 5-year-old son, King Cairo, the 28-year-old rapper added something a little different to his Snapchat story on Wednesday: a video of himself holding up a pair of pink, sparkly high heels.

“I need a gf,” he captioned the shot.

The confession comes over eight months after his high-profile split from Kylie Jenner. The couple dated on and off for over two years before officially calling it quits this spring.

As fans are well aware, Jenner, 20, moved on to rapper Travis Scott, 25, with whom she’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, early next year.

Hours after news broke that Jenner is expecting, fans captured Snapchat screenshots of Tyga seemingly claiming to be the father of her child.

“Hell nah thats my kid,” he reportedly captioned a photo of an article about her pregnancy.

The rapper later set the record straight, insisting the reported Snapchat was a “fake story.”

“I didn’t comment on anything,” he told Metro.co.uk last month.

In the months since the split, Tyga was briefly linked to Kamilla Osman (who bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian West), as well as fitness model Arianny Celeste.

Jenner, meanwhile, is still going strong with Scott, though the two have remained largely under the radar and have yet to publicly address the pregnancy news.

Though they’ve been forced to spend some time apart due to Scott’s touring schedule, they “are absolutely still together and excited about the baby,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.