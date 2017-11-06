Tyga Says the Online Frenzy Over His Snapchat About Kylie Jenner's Baby 'Was a Fake Story'

Tyga is setting the record straight.

Hours after news of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy with her new boyfriend Travis Scott broke in mid-September, fans captured screenshots from Tyga seemingly claiming to be the father of her child.

“Hell nah thats my kid,” Tyga reportedly captioned a since-deleted photo of a news article about Jenner’s pregnancy on his Snapchat account.

But now, Tyga, 27, is insisting he didn’t make those claims about Jenner, whom he dated on and off for years before the duo split in April.

“I didn’t comment on anything, I didn’t comment on anything, it was a fake story,” he told Metro.co.uk, and added specifically of the reported Snapchat post, “It’s all a fake story.”

The exes have both found romance with someone new: Tyga with Kamilla Osman (who bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian) and Jenner with rapper Scott, 25.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Hides Her Baby Bump as She Heads to Vegas to Meet Up with Boyfriend Travis Scott

When news of Jenner’s pregnancy broke, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner is elated about her bun in the oven: a baby girl due in February.

“The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis,” the source said.



Another source close to the family told PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” the source said. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Another insider said Scott began telling friends about the pregnancy in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” the insider said. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”