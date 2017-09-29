Here's What Tyga Is Up to After Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News

How’s Tyga coping with his ex’s headline-making pregnancy?

The “Rack City” rapper was photographed going out to dinner at Catch LA amid news that his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Wearing a white rhinestoned t-shirt and matching bling on his wrist and neck, Tyga, 27, walked into the restaurant to meet up with friends inside.

Tyga arrived solo — without either of the two women he’s been linked to in the week following Jenner’s pregnancy news.

Earlier, a source told PEOPLE that Tyga is dating Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman, who made a guest appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June 2016 — and even Kardashian, 36, was shocked by their similarities.

The reality star shared a photo of them together in March 2016, tweeting, “LOOK WHO I MET…”

A few days later, the “Senile” rapper was spotted with fitness model Arianna Celeste, taking the Instagram sensation on a date to the Universal Studios “Halloween Horror Night” in Los Angeles — the same place he brought Jenner last year.

Tyga and Jenner split in April after more than two tumultuous years together — and insiders say her family was concerned that while they were dating, Jenner would end up pregnant with his baby.

“It was such a bad relationship. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned,” a KUWTK source told PEOPLE exclusively.

“Whenever things were good with Tyga, Kylie said she wanted a baby. Between spending lots of time with her nieces and nephews and being around Tyga’s son, she claimed she was ready,” the source continued.

Tyga responded to Jenner’s pregnancy news with a Snapchat captioned, “Hell nah thats my kid.” (He quickly deleted it.)

One day after Jenner’s baby news broke, Tyga appeared to take a shot at his ex while partying at Avenue Los Angeles. Midway through an impromptu set onstage, he stopped the music and shouted, “I got one question … did you come here single tonight? Sometimes it’s better to be single. You know why? Because these hoes ain’t loyal!”

While the KarJenners — including older sisters Kim, 36, and Khloé, 33, who also have babies on the way — are still worried about Kylie being a young mother, they are relieved she is expecting with Scott, 25, rather than Tyga, a source told PEOPLE.

“Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later, and aside from being cautiously optimistic because of the situation with Travis — since they’ve only been together a short time — they’re being supportive,” the source said.