Ty Burrell May Stop Acting After Modern Family Ends: 'It Will Be a Hard Thing to Say Goodbye'

Family is forever, but ABC’s Emmy-winning sitcom about an extended (and eclectic) brood will end some day.

And when Modern Family concludes, Ty Burrell — who plays goofy father of three Phil Dunphy — is considering staying behind the scenes in Hollywood, he reveals in the new issue of Haute Living Los Angeles.

“Honestly, I’ve been taking my lumps as a producer and really enjoying learning how to do that. I think I’m not really willing to travel very much anymore, or miss too many dinners away from my kids,” says Burrell, who shares daughters Frances, 7, and Greta, 5, with wife Holly. “[So] there’s a possibility that I may step away from performing altogether when the show is over.”

Modern Family was renewed for two more seasons in May 2017 and has turned its actors, including Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter, into household names.

“We’ll feel very proud of ourselves that we’ve made it through ten seasons but, at the same time, it’s going to be very sad,” Burrell, 50, says of the inevitable end. “It will be a hard thing to say goodbye to the daily rhythm of seeing everyone’s faces, and just how fun and loving it’s been.”