Twitter Reacts to Bachelor Contestant's Bumper Car Trauma: 'Yes, Cry to the Race Car Driver'

We’re only two episodes into the season, but Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor has already provided us with reality TV gold.

On Monday night’s episode, the 36-year-old professional auto racing driver picked 15 of his contestants to join him on a group date. The challenge? A demolition derby, a motorsport that consists of drivers deliberately ramming their vehicles into one another. The last one standing — meaning, the driver whose vehicle is still operational by the end — is awarded the victory.

The date was a far cry from the usual Bachelor group dates, which in the past have involved activities like staging fake wedding photo shoots — and, some might argue, a whole lot more fun. But one contestant, Annaliese — a 32-year-old event designer from San Mateo, California — didn’t see it that way.

Annaliese revealed that she suffered a traumatic experience involving bumper cars as a kid in which she got stuck in the middle of the track and — you guessed it — got bumped. She dissolved into tears, holding up the date for everyone as Luyendyk Jr. did his best to comfort her (and keep a straight face).

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Annaliese Paul Hebert/ABC

The moment captivated Twitter, and viewers just couldn’t get enough of ABC’s dramatization of the bumper car trauma, featuring blurred out child actors, eerie lighting and horror movie music. Take a look at some of Bachelor Nation’s tweets, below.

Yes cry to the race car driver about about your bumper car trauma (I live for this shit) #bachelor — Melissa Frye (@melissafrye93) January 9, 2018

this bumper car reenactment on The Bachelor is the best film of 2018 pic.twitter.com/13Qv1mgwg5 — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) January 9, 2018

Y’all, she is not really crying over bumper car trauma right now… #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/DVnsiewF2e — Reagan Arnold (@reag92) January 9, 2018

The editors of the bachelor did not get enough credit for the intense dramatization of the bumper car incident. #TheBachelor — Erica Goldberg (@egoldberg10) January 9, 2018

The bumper car dream reenacted #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IShJOSSsqn — The Jolly Bachelor Troll (@fibfob123) January 9, 2018

im watching bachelor and this girl is crying about a “bumper car” trauma… its times like this i wonder how we are still functioning as a society — cjustice (@callie_justice) January 9, 2018

Me when that #Bachelor contestant cries about her “bumper car trauma” pic.twitter.com/njS8sCW91D — Arielle Spiegel (@ArielleRSpiegel) January 9, 2018

“I just had a really bad bumper car trauma…. everyone kept bumping into my car” Who’s gonna tell her #Bachelor — Kate Hall (@hall_k8) January 9, 2018

Just when I thought I was out, the dramatic bumper car edit PULLED ME BACK IN. #thebachelor — Ben Flajnik's Hair (@BachelorBenHair) January 9, 2018

That bumper car flashback on the bachelor deserves an Emmy. Stellar work everyone. — taylor jake (@tayylajayy) January 9, 2018

a girl on the bachelor has bumper car trauma. nothing happened she just rode bumper cars and was somehow traumatized by it hahahahaha — Han (@hannahcarloss) January 9, 2018

i absolutely do NOT care that we are only 8 days into 2018 that dramatic bumper car flashback sequence on the bachelor just now is the best moment of television of the year — i, a cancer (@mostlyemotional) January 9, 2018

I can't work tomorrow, I have had a relapse of my bumper car trauma #Bachelor #cantmakethisup — Mama J (@Janettepatten) January 9, 2018

This is the coolest group date in bachelor history and homegirl is having a breakdown over bumper car trauma. gtfo #TheBachelor — amanda a. (@manders92) January 9, 2018

There is a grown woman crying on the Bachelor because she's afraid of bumper cars because when she was a child other children bumped her bumper car which I thought was the point but what do I know bumper car trauma is real. — Annie Shoup (@shoupshouts) January 9, 2018

But not everyone was laughing. Bachelor in Paradise alum Taylor Nolan, who famously feuded with Corinne Olympios over “emotional intelligence” on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, defended Annaliese.

Don’t think trauma is something to make fun of or joke about. We all experience things differently and you never know where someone is coming from. Proud to see some of the girls show support and proud of her for acknowledging her experience, not easy to do! #TheBachelor — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) January 9, 2018

“Don’t think trauma is something to make fun of or joke about,” she tweeted. “We all experience things differently and you never know where someone is coming from. Proud to see some of the girls show support and proud of her for acknowledging her experience, not easy to do!”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.