Twitter Reacts to Bachelor Contestant's Bumper Car Trauma: 'Yes, Cry to the Race Car Driver'

We’re only two episodes into the season, but Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor has already provided us with reality TV gold.
On Monday night’s episode, the 36-year-old professional auto racing driver picked 15 of his contestants to join him on a group date. The challenge? A demolition derby, a motorsport that consists of drivers deliberately ramming their vehicles into one another. The last one standing — meaning, the driver whose vehicle is still operational by the end — is awarded the victory.
The date was a far cry from the usual Bachelor group dates, which in the past have involved activities like staging fake wedding photo shoots — and, some might argue, a whole lot more fun. But one contestant, Annaliese — a 32-year-old event designer from San Mateo, California — didn’t see it that way.
Annaliese revealed that she suffered a traumatic experience involving bumper cars as a kid in which she got stuck in the middle of the track and — you guessed it — got bumped. She dissolved into tears, holding up the date for everyone as Luyendyk Jr. did his best to comfort her (and keep a straight face).
The moment captivated Twitter, and viewers just couldn’t get enough of ABC’s dramatization of the bumper car trauma, featuring blurred out child actors, eerie lighting and horror movie music. Take a look at some of Bachelor Nation’s tweets, below.
But not everyone was laughing. Bachelor in Paradise alum Taylor Nolan, who famously feuded with Corinne Olympios over “emotional intelligence” on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, defended Annaliese.
“Don’t think trauma is something to make fun of or joke about,” she tweeted. “We all experience things differently and you never know where someone is coming from. Proud to see some of the girls show support and proud of her for acknowledging her experience, not easy to do!”
The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.