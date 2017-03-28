No Spoilers! Twitter Just Unveiled a New Feature to Help Keep TV Secrets on Lock

A version of this story originally appeared on EW.com.

The days of temporarily avoiding social media in fear of spoiling the latest episode of your favorite television show could soon be over for serial tweeters.

Twitter has launched a new feature that allows users to mute words, phrases, hashtags and more, so fans of twist-driven shows like The Walking Dead who can’t tune in on Sunday nights no longer have to worry about prematurely finding out which characters have upped the tally on Negan’s growing body count.

You can mute words, phrases, and hashtags for a set time period in your timeline and notifications. Now on iOS.https://t.co/jhWKRu0cK1 pic.twitter.com/OPMeLDm8T7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) March 27, 2017

You can also set a specific time period for muted words and hashtags to disappear from your notifications tab, push notifications, SMS, email notifications, home timeline and from replies, though muted content will still appear if you use the search bar to find it. Muted words are also case-insensitive, so all iterations will be blocked.

Users will still be able to mute individual accounts as well, so followers of live-tweeters who cover the platform’s buzziest, spoiler-heavy programs — The Walking Dead, Grey’s Anatomy and Game of Thrones — can spare themselves from accidental plot reveals until they’ve seen the show’s newest episodes.