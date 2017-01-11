TV Shows That Surprised Us with Epic, Broadway-Worthy Musical Performances

One way to take a TV show from epic to iconic is to give viewers a memorable music-filled episode. And one popular program is about to do just that.

Oliver Goldstick, one of Pretty Little Liars‘ executive producers, revealed that the show will include a musical number somewhere in its final few episodes. In anticipation of that surprise (and, you know, finally getting all of our Uber A-related questions answered), we took a look back at other casts who gave us musical performances.

How I Met Your Mother

Barney’s suits are pretty much a supporting cast member in themselves, so it totally made sense when Neil Patrick Harris led the gang in an epic number called “Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit.”

Grey’s Anatomy

During the seventh season of Grey’s Anatomy, the cast proved they’re not only elite surgeons, but they can sing. The doctors performed multiple songs throughout the episode, including (appropriately) a cover of The Fray’s “How to Save a Life.”

Community

In its third season, the cast of Community rang in the holidays with a Christmas-themed musical episode. Yep, that meant five different songs.

Scrubs

The Scrubs musical moment remains one of its most iconic. The season 6 episode was so epic, in fact, that it earned five Emmy nominations (and won one!).

Even Stevens

Disney Channel fans fondly remember “Influenza: the Musical,” an episode that found everyone from Christy Carlson Romano to Shia LaBeouf showing off singing chops.

Skins

The climactic moment of Skins‘ season 1 finale was this somber cover of Cat Stevens’ “Wild World.”

Hart of Dixie

Hart of Dixie went out with a bang, thanks to this musical number in the series finale. The whole cast joined in to wrap up the storyline and show where our fave Bluebell residents were headed.