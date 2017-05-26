From Dirty Dancing to Grease: Live: Ranking How the Internet Felt About All the TV Musical Adaptations

Every time you change the channel, it seems that another primetime network has revamped another classic for the small screen — and sometimes, to viewers’ displeasure.

After this week’s Dirty Dancing remake, which, well, wasn’t a fan favorite, we’re taking a look back at what the Internet has had to say about the rest of the primetime musical adaptations, from the low to high notes.

8. Dirty Dancing

The latest addition to the primetime lineup of musical remakes was a little different. ABC’s Dirty Dancing wasn’t technically a musical, and it wasn’t live, as many of the revamps have been. Another difference? It was panned, by critics and viewers alike. Twitter users called it a “train wreck,” said they’d “rather get a root canal” and that their “eyes are bleeding.”

@ABC you could have remade Gone With The Wind using the cast from Big Bang Theory and it would have been better than this mess #DirtyDancing — Chery McLemore (@cherymc1) May 25, 2017

Please put baby in the corner. Turn off the lights. Close the door. And never look back. #DirtyDancing — Reese (@NY2Pgh) May 25, 2017

Please for the love of God, someone put baby in the corner and end this. #DirtyDancing — gina (@notsolatersbaby) May 25, 2017

7. Peter Pan Live!

The second NBC live musical — the one that took the phenomenon from one-off production to annual tradition — didn’t go so well, according to Twitter. The technical aspects (like visible wires during the “flying” scenes) were hit with a fair amount of criticism. Some compared the experience to being on drugs or watching an SNL sketch — not exactly the reaction you’re looking for during a family-friendly children’s musical.

This is the longest SNL sketch I've ever seen #PeterPanLive — Morgan Evans (@totallymorgan) December 5, 2014

the wires and the croc 😦 😦 #PeterPanLive — Elizabeth Holmes (@EHolmes) December 5, 2014

It's official: I have apparently taken a whole lot of drugs. #PeterPanLive pic.twitter.com/d95LnRBhOj — Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) December 5, 2014

6. The Passion

Fox broke new ground with The Passion, a live musical that tells the story of Jesus Christ’s days before the crucifixion — except, with a twist, it was set in modern-day New Orleans. Like the story, the music wasn’t original, and instead featured pop culture covers. Twitter had a lot of feelings about the production, from the positive, to the negative, to the just plain confused.

Trisha Yearwood..Singing Whitney Houston.. As the Virgin Mary. 🤔 File this under "Things I never thought I'd see." #ThePassionLive — Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) March 21, 2016

Okay. I gave THE PASSION an unironic shot, but now Peter is singing "Home" by Phillip Phillips and I gotta go. — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) March 21, 2016

Watching #ThePassionLive on fox. A good conversation starter even if it lacks a bit in accuracy. — Jonathan Johnston (@bamamanJJ) March 21, 2016

5. The Sound of Music Live!

Though it was one of the most-watched live musicals, at 18.6 million, NBC’s The Sound of Music Live wasn’t a complete smash success, in part because viewers felt that while Carrie Underwood’s singing was sensational, her acting chops weren’t quite there. (It’s never easy to be compared to a legend like Julie Andrews!)

The Sound of Music Live is tonight and Carrie Underwood’s “favorite things” should be people who haven’t seen Julie Andrews in the original. — Joan Rivers (@Joan_Rivers) December 5, 2013

julie andrew's #SoundofMusic inspired me to go to salzburg last may, carrie's Sound of Music inspired me to go to bed pic.twitter.com/bbMYOBsQLP — kathleen kamphausen (@heyguysheyphoto) December 6, 2013

Must admit some scenes are actually painful to watch . — Kym Karath (@KymKarath) December 6, 2013

Audra McDonald’s performance was a favorite moment, however.

Audra McDonald makes everything better #SoundofMusic — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 6, 2013

The real star of the night was DiGiorno Pizza, which live-tweeted the entire production with lots of pizza references.

Still not over pizza getting overlooked in the favorite things song. #TheSoundOfMusicLive — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) December 6, 2013

4. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rocky Horror isn’t just a classic, it’s a cult classic. And when you decide to remake a cult classic, you need to be prepared for criticism. Fox’s Rocky Horror got that — and more. But despite the back-and-forth online, Laverne Cox’s performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter was clearly the highlight of the (pre-taped) night.

I'm watching the rocky horror picture show and Laverne looks so good #RockyHorrorPictureShow pic.twitter.com/Iz7g6MdxJZ — Lex (@LexRambeau) October 21, 2016

As a huge fan of #RockyHorror , this remake is a little weird but DAMN Laverne Cox is fabulous. But then again, she always is. — Lissy Peebee (@LissySandwich) October 21, 2016

But even Cox wasn’t enough to convince some fans.

I feel like I'm cheating. I feel dirty #RockyHorror — michelle visage (@michellevisage) October 21, 2016

So Laverne Cox is amazing… but this ain't hitting for me like at all — Sydette (@Blackamazon) October 21, 2016

3. Hairspray Live!

Hairspray just got the remake treatment back in 2007, with the successful Zac Efron and John Travolta-starring film. Nearly 10 years later, with a star-studded cast (Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson and Derek Hough, to name a few), its catchy tunes did just as well on the small screen, on NBC. (Though many fans did miss Efron’s portrayal of Link Larkin, which is understandable.)

We need something like #HairsprayLive every night for the next 4 years. — andy lassner (@andylassner) December 8, 2016

Finally got the chance to finish #HairsprayLive. It was sooo amazing I can't!! The cast was perfect and everything.. 😘🤗 — Annisa T.K. (@annisateka) January 16, 2017

2. The Wiz Live!

Coming off of the iffy Peter Pan, NBC viewers were hopeful for a better experience with The Wiz. And they got it, with many Twitter users remarking on how much more they liked The Wiz than Pan. The cast was packed with ultra-talented stars, too: Queen Latifah, Common, Mary J. Blige, Uzo Aduba, Elijah Kelley and more.

I must say, after watching #PeterPanLive and #SOundOfMusicLive, this production of #TheWizLive is the best NBC has done yet. — Cocky McSwagsalot (@MoreAndAgain) December 4, 2015

I love this and I keep spontaneously crying like I'm so proud of these people as if I know any of them. 😍😭#TheWizLive — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) December 4, 2015

#TheWizLive: The Night Twitter Was Nice to TV — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) December 4, 2015

1. Grease: Live

Fox’s first live musical, Grease, was a huge success, starring big names like Julianne Hough, Broadway vet Aaron Tveit, Carly Rae Jepsen and Vanessa Hudgens. There were plenty of cameos, too, with Boyz II Men singing “Beauty School Dropout” and Didi Conn, the original Frenchy, as a waitress in the Pink Lady and T-Bird’s go-to hangout spot. The music was fun, and at times, emotional (Hudgens’ rendition of “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” came just hours after the death of her father), and the addition of a live audience helped keep the energy going. The critics and Twitter agreed: Grease is the kind of musical remake we all want going forward.

If Aaron Tveit could do the rest of the show in the tank top and little shorts, this would have my undivided attention. #GreaseLive — Kate McMurray (@katemcmwriter) February 1, 2016

Teacher: "Why didn't you do your homework"

Me: "I was busy doing something of utter importance"

Teacher: "What"

Me: "Watching #GreaseLive " — Han (@hannahpekarr) February 1, 2016

Really here for all the gleeful Twitter approval of men in short shorts #GreaseLive — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) February 1, 2016

New girl crush alert … @VanessaHudgens 🔥 who is seriously crushing this #GreaseLive #TeamRiz — Andi Dorfman (@AndiDorfman) February 1, 2016

Up next on the TV musical front: NBC’s Jennifer Lopez-starring Bye Bye Birdie Live!, which was just pushed to 2018; NBC’s live Easter 2018 Jesus Christ Superstar; Fox’s live winter 2017 A Christmas Story; and Fox’s live rendition of Rent, date TBD.