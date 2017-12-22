Your Guide to the Best TV Marathons Going on Over the Holidays

Sarah Weldon
December 22, 2017 05:03 PM

This time of year, there are loads of holiday specials to tune into, not to mention the binge-watching opportunities on Netflix, Hulu, and that new Roku stuffed into your stocking (thanks, Grandma!). Still, nothing beats the classic cable TV marathon on the couch, with your feet up, a cozy blanket, and a mug of hot cocoa (maybe with a shot of Bailey’s, since it is the holidays).

From Family Feud to A Christmas Story, here are all the best marathons of your favorite television shows and movies happening over the holidays, in case you’re tired of watching the same Christmas movie on a scratched DVD over and over.

All airings are on Eastern Standard Time.

Dec. 22

Bravo
1 p.m. Married to Medicine marathon starts

Comedy Central
9 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts

E!
12:30 a.m. Sex and the City marathon starts

WE
10 a.m. Monk marathon starts

Dec. 23

BBC
All-day Doctor Who marathon

Fuse
11:30 a.m. Scrubs marathon starts

History
12 p.m. Pawn Stars marathon starts

Pop
12 p.m. ER marathon starts

TLC
11 a.m. Say Yes to the Dress marathon starts

TVLand
6 a.m. Roseanne marathon starts
4 p.m. Reba marathon starts

WE
10 a.m. Criminal Minds marathon starts

Dec. 24

A&E
11 a.m. Storage Wars marathon starts

Animal Planet
12 p.m. Animal Cribs marathon starts

BBC
All-day Doctor Who marathon

Bravo
11 a.m. The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon starts

FX
5 p.m. The Santa Clause 2 marathon starts

HGTV
11 a.m. Fixer Upper marathon starts

Syfy
3 p.m. Futurama marathon starts

TBS
8 p.m. A Christmas Story marathon starts

TNT
8 p.m. A Christmas Story marathon starts

TruTV
8 a.m. Impractical Jokers marathon starts

TVLand
7:45 a.m. Golden Girls marathon starts

WE
4 p.m. CSI: Miami marathon starts

Dec. 25

A&E
7 a.m. Storage Wars marathon starts

BBC
All-day Doctor Who marathon

Comedy Central
9 a.m. South Park marathon starts
2 p.m. Jeff Dunham’s Very Christmas Special marathon starts

CMT
12 p.m. Love Actually marathon starts

IFC
8 a.m. The Karate Kid marathon starts

MTV
4 p.m. Floribama Shore marathon starts

TBS
All-day A Christmas Story marathon

TNT
All-day A Christmas Story marathon

WE
4 p.m. Criminal Minds marathon starts

Dec. 26

A&E
3 p.m. Intervention marathon starts

Bravo
6 a.m. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills marathon starts

Comedy Central
8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
2 p.m. South Park marathon starts

WE
10 a.m. Law & Order marathon starts

Dec. 27

A&E
2 p.m. Storage Wars marathon starts

Bravo
11 a.m. The Real Housewives of New Jersey marathon starts

Comedy Central
8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
2 p.m. South Park marathon starts

WE
12 p.m. Law & Order: Criminal Intent marathon starts

Dec. 28

Bravo
2 p.m. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles marathon starts

Comedy Central
8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
2 p.m. South Park marathon starts

MTV
7:45 p.m. Wild ‘N Out marathon starts

WE
10 a.m. Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Dec. 29

Bravo
12 p.m. Married to Medicine marathon starts

Comedy Central
8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts
2 p.m. South Park marathon starts

MTV
6 a.m. The Twilight Saga marathon starts

WE
10:30 a.m. Monk marathon starts
5:30 p.m. Dirty Dancing marathon starts

Dec. 30

Bravo
1 p.m. The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon starts

E!
2 a.m. Parks and Recreation marathon starts

WE
10 a.m. Criminal Minds marathon starts

Dec. 31

Bravo
11 a.m. The Real Housewives reunion episodes marathon starts

IFC
6 a.m. The Three Stooges marathon starts

Spike
10 a.m. Jurassic Park marathon starts

Jan. 1

Bravo
9:30 a.m. Vanderpump Rules marathon starts

Comedy Central
9 a.m. Chappelle’s Show marathon starts

E!
7 a.m. Kourtney and Kim Take Miami marathon starts

IFC
12 a.m. Two and a Half Men marathon starts

