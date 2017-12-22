Your Guide to the Best TV Marathons Going on Over the Holidays

A version of this story originally appeared on EW.com.

This time of year, there are loads of holiday specials to tune into, not to mention the binge-watching opportunities on Netflix, Hulu, and that new Roku stuffed into your stocking (thanks, Grandma!). Still, nothing beats the classic cable TV marathon on the couch, with your feet up, a cozy blanket, and a mug of hot cocoa (maybe with a shot of Bailey’s, since it is the holidays).

From Family Feud to A Christmas Story, here are all the best marathons of your favorite television shows and movies happening over the holidays, in case you’re tired of watching the same Christmas movie on a scratched DVD over and over.

All airings are on Eastern Standard Time.

Dec. 22

Bravo

1 p.m. Married to Medicine marathon starts

Comedy Central

9 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts

E!

12:30 a.m. Sex and the City marathon starts

WE

10 a.m. Monk marathon starts

Dec. 23

BBC

All-day Doctor Who marathon

Fuse

11:30 a.m. Scrubs marathon starts

History

12 p.m. Pawn Stars marathon starts

Pop

12 p.m. ER marathon starts

TLC

11 a.m. Say Yes to the Dress marathon starts

TVLand

6 a.m. Roseanne marathon starts

4 p.m. Reba marathon starts

WE

10 a.m. Criminal Minds marathon starts

Dec. 24

A&E

11 a.m. Storage Wars marathon starts

Animal Planet

12 p.m. Animal Cribs marathon starts

BBC

All-day Doctor Who marathon

Bravo

11 a.m. The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon starts

FX

5 p.m. The Santa Clause 2 marathon starts

HGTV

11 a.m. Fixer Upper marathon starts

Syfy

3 p.m. Futurama marathon starts

TBS

8 p.m. A Christmas Story marathon starts

TNT

8 p.m. A Christmas Story marathon starts

TruTV

8 a.m. Impractical Jokers marathon starts

TVLand

7:45 a.m. Golden Girls marathon starts

WE

4 p.m. CSI: Miami marathon starts

Dec. 25

A&E

7 a.m. Storage Wars marathon starts

BBC

All-day Doctor Who marathon

Comedy Central

9 a.m. South Park marathon starts

2 p.m. Jeff Dunham’s Very Christmas Special marathon starts

CMT

12 p.m. Love Actually marathon starts

IFC

8 a.m. The Karate Kid marathon starts

MTV

4 p.m. Floribama Shore marathon starts

TBS

All-day A Christmas Story marathon

TNT

All-day A Christmas Story marathon

WE

4 p.m. Criminal Minds marathon starts

Dec. 26

A&E

3 p.m. Intervention marathon starts

Bravo

6 a.m. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills marathon starts

Comedy Central

8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts

2 p.m. South Park marathon starts

WE

10 a.m. Law & Order marathon starts

Dec. 27

A&E

2 p.m. Storage Wars marathon starts

Bravo

11 a.m. The Real Housewives of New Jersey marathon starts

Comedy Central

8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts

2 p.m. South Park marathon starts

WE

12 p.m. Law & Order: Criminal Intent marathon starts

Dec. 28

Bravo

2 p.m. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles marathon starts

Comedy Central

8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts

2 p.m. South Park marathon starts

MTV

7:45 p.m. Wild ‘N Out marathon starts

WE

10 a.m. Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Dec. 29

Bravo

12 p.m. Married to Medicine marathon starts

Comedy Central

8 a.m. That ’70s Show marathon starts

2 p.m. South Park marathon starts

MTV

6 a.m. The Twilight Saga marathon starts

WE

10:30 a.m. Monk marathon starts

5:30 p.m. Dirty Dancing marathon starts

Dec. 30

Bravo

1 p.m. The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon starts

E!

2 a.m. Parks and Recreation marathon starts

WE

10 a.m. Criminal Minds marathon starts

Dec. 31

Bravo

11 a.m. The Real Housewives reunion episodes marathon starts

IFC

6 a.m. The Three Stooges marathon starts

Spike

10 a.m. Jurassic Park marathon starts

Jan. 1

Bravo

9:30 a.m. Vanderpump Rules marathon starts

Comedy Central

9 a.m. Chappelle’s Show marathon starts

E!

7 a.m. Kourtney and Kim Take Miami marathon starts

IFC

12 a.m. Two and a Half Men marathon starts