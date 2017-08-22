Donald Trump definitely won’t be getting a rose from Bachelor Nation tonight.
On Monday, many networks cut into their regularly scheduled programming to air the president’s speech on his new military strategy for Afghanistan. Among the affected shows was Bachelor in Paradise, which was already being pre-empted in New York City for preseason football. Halfway through the East Coast broadcast, the two-hour BIP episode was interrupted, and instead of a much-anticipated rose ceremony, viewers got Trump on their TVs.
This unexpected deviation might have been unfortunate for fans, but it birthed some great comedy on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “Me: I don’t think Trump can get any worse. Trump: *interrupts #BachelorinParadise to make speech*. Me: IMPEACH.”
This article originally appeared on Ew.com