Donald Trump definitely won’t be getting a rose from Bachelor Nation tonight.

On Monday, many networks cut into their regularly scheduled programming to air the president’s speech on his new military strategy for Afghanistan. Among the affected shows was Bachelor in Paradise, which was already being pre-empted in New York City for preseason football. Halfway through the East Coast broadcast, the two-hour BIP episode was interrupted, and instead of a much-anticipated rose ceremony, viewers got Trump on their TVs.

Me: I don't think Trump can get any worse.

Trump: *interrupts #BachelorinParadise to make speech*

Me: IMPEACH — Caroline (@CIKtweets) August 22, 2017

I'm sorry Trump, you did not receive a rose, please say your goodbyes and exit the White House immediately #BachelorInParadise — Simone (@HeySim1) August 22, 2017

We just aren't suppose to have a rose ceremony 🤣🤣 the shut down, a tsunami, and now the dang president 💀🤣💀🤣💀 #BachelorInParadise — Raven (@ravengates09) August 22, 2017

Yo, Trump, you gotta address the nation right before the rose ceremony we've waited 3 episodes for? #bachelorinparadise — Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) August 22, 2017

Unless Donald is telling us who Raven gave her rose to, I don't care. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/9TbOj8Kysz — Kayla Lance (@kaylance_) August 22, 2017

ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME TURN MY SHOW BACK ON #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/IVhd9SfV2l — Lyndsey Taylor (@itsmelyndsey) August 22, 2017

This unexpected deviation might have been unfortunate for fans, but it birthed some great comedy on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “Me: I don’t think Trump can get any worse. Trump: *interrupts #BachelorinParadise to make speech*. Me: IMPEACH.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com