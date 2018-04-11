Tristan Thompson‘s ex, Jordan Craig, shared a not-so-cryptic post on Tuesday, appearing to address the allegations the NBA player had cheated on Khloé Kardashian.

Craig shares 16-month-old son Prince Oliver with the athlete. Thompson and Kardashian began dating in September 2016 when Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s first child. Neither has confirmed if he met Kardashian while still in a relationship with Craig.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig shared on her Instagram Story less than an hour after video of Thompson appearing to get close to a woman that wasn’t Kardashian surfaced. “Wishing peace for everyone.”

Thompson, 27, was allegedly videotaped getting close to an unidentified woman Saturday in a New York City lounge.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE the athlete was at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan.

A man who has been identified as the NBA star was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail.

Thompson – who is currently expecting a baby girl with Kardashian – has been in New York for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Knicks.

Kardashian and Thompson’s reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In social media video obtained by the website, the mystery woman stood close to the man, who appeared to be Thompson, as she wrapped an arm around his shoulder. His face was hidden by a white hooded sweatshirt.

TMZ and The Shade Room published a video allegedly showing Thompson and the brunette entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

