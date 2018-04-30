Khloé Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Celebrates Cavaliers' Win After Cheating Scandal

After nearly a month away from social media, Tristan Thompson has returned to Instagram.

In his first post since his cheating scandal — which broke days before Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True — the Cleveland Cavaliers player celebrated the team’s NBA playoffs win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

“WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!!” he captioned a photo of himself during the game. “GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne.”

Thompson scored 15 points, helping the Cavaliers move to the next round to face the Toronto Raptors. However, Kardashian’s fans trolled the 27-year-old athlete.

“‘On to the next one,'” one person commented on the photo. “You talking about the game or the next woman you’re gonna impregnate & play up on.”

Another added, “You won at the game but not ur family’s heart…”

Thompson hadn’t seen much time on the court ever since the scandal broke. Fans booed him when he played for about 30 minutes in the April 11 game, and he was completely benched on April 18.

Although Kardashian initially planned to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth on April 12, the 33-year-old reality star is staying put at boyfriend‘s Cleveland home “indefinitely,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

The insider added that Kardashian has made “no decisions” about her future with Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her throughout her pregnancy, and is “just focusing” on newborn daughter.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Another source close to the family told PEOPLE that Kardashian is “in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially – at least not for now. She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl,” the source said about the new mom, who also faced infidelity in her marriage to Lamar Odom.

“[Khloé]’s so strong. It is clearly unfair that she is going through this again, but the silver lining is that she knows how to deal with it and mentally process something like a betrayal,” the source continued. “She knows what she needs to do to keep strong and focused on her daughter – and that is completely #1 above all else.”